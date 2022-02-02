Aerospace company begins work on Dayton hangar, adding 147 new jobs

Caption The groundbreaking ceremony for Sierra Nevada’s new aviation modification facility at Dayton International Airport Wednesday, February 2, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby Caption The groundbreaking ceremony for Sierra Nevada’s new aviation modification facility at Dayton International Airport Wednesday, February 2, 2022. MARSHALL GORBY \STAFF Credit: Marshall Gorby Credit: Marshall Gorby

In fact, given the presence nearby of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — the base responsible for cradle-to-grave management of so many Air Force planes and weapons systems — Ozmen recalled his surprise that a large privately run maintenance operation was not already operating in Dayton.

“This is the right place to go the next step,” he said.

The company has five hangars in Colorado Springs, Colo, and SNC leaders have noted there is room to grow at the Dayton airport.

“I think this is just the beginning of the partnership,” Ozmen said.

SNC is looking for “highly skilled and experienced” workers for its maintenance operation at Dayton International, said Mark Williams, senior vice president strategy for the company.

“Job listings will include A&P (airframe and power plant) mechanics, avionic technicians, engineering technicians, structural technicians, production planners, administrative and logistics staff, operations managers, warehouse managers and more,” Williams said in response to questions from the Dayton Daily News. “The plan is to hire 90-plus people for the first hangar alone.”

Most of the new employees will be local and new to the company, Williams said.

Construction on the first hangar has started.

Pay for the positions will be competitive, Williams said. Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, also speaking in Dayton Wednesday, said the positions will offer “at least $35 an hour.

“SNC’s total rewards package includes a broad range of benefits, services and programs developed to support professional, personal and financial well-being, including an industry-leading 401(k) with 150% employer match up to 8%,” he said.

Once available, openings will be posted on the SNC careers website at sncorp.com/careers.

Williams said the company will also work with Montgomery County to find employees.

Fatih Ozmen, CEO of Sierra Nevada Corp, left, and the mayor of Dayton Jeffrey Mims, Jr. Wednesday February 2, 2022 at the Groundbreaking ceremony of the Sierra Nevada's new aviation modification facility at Dayton international airport.

Dayton was attractive to Sierra Nevada for many reasons, Williams said.

He cited “easy access to a critical supply chain infrastructure with the state of Ohio being one of the top aviation suppliers.”

From a construction standpoint, the airport in Dayton offered an existing ramp infrastructure, was relatively flat and had easy access to utilities, Williams also said.

“All these items are beneficial when picking a hangar location,” he said.

He and Gov. Mike DeWine also noted that the airport is close to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, home to Air Force Materiel Command, the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Force Research Lab and other critical Air Force missions.

He added: “Finally, the state of Ohio, JobsOhio, Dayton Development Coalition, Montgomery County and city of Dayton provided numerous incentives that helped solidify our decision.”