Aerospace industry exec urges Congress to avoid ‘arbitrary’ cuts

A leader of an association of aerospace and defense companies is urging leaders of Congress to avoid automatic or arbitrary cuts in defense spending, a message that hits home in the Dayton region, where Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is located.
“While we commend members of Congress for the desire to act as responsible stewards of taxpayer dollars, cutting spending for our national defense and other key agencies like NASA and the FAA does just the opposite,” Aerospace Industries Association Chief Executive Eric Fanning said in a recent letter to leaders of the House and Senate.
The issue matters to Dayton and the entire state. According to JobsOhio and the Dayton Development Coalition, the region’s military and federal installations represent $19.4 billion in total economic activity in and around Dayton.
Statewide, Ohio’s military and federal installations generate $40 billion in economic impact, creating 380,000 jobs, and account for 6% of Ohio’s economy.
Wright-Patterson itself is the state’s largest employer in one location, where more than 30,000 military and civilian employees are located.
“Congress must continue bipartisan support for strong investments in the (Department of Defense), which received overwhelming bipartisan bicameral support as recently as December and consistently over the last few years,” Fanning wrote. “Likewise, Americans depend on the FAA to maintain and improve the highest levels of aviation safety, and for NASA to help maintain our global lead in space research and exploration.”
Fanning also urged Congress to avoid a debt ceiling debate and end reliance on continuing resolutions and government shutdowns as a means of governing.
“American families and businesses continue to struggle under very real and serious economic conditions like inflation, workforce difficulties, and ongoing supply chain disruptions. Uncertainty emanating from Washington would exacerbate these already serious challenges.”
In order to avoid defaulting on spending obligations, the U.S. Treasury Department last week said it had embarked on a series of “extraordinary” fiscal measures.
That sets up a potential showdown between leaders of the House of Representatives, who have said they will not approve new debt ceiling limits without new reductions in spending, and President Biden, who has said he will not negotiate on the debt ceiling.
Defense leaders were long unhappy with the automatic budget sequestration deal enacted under the Budget Control Act of 2011.
