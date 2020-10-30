AFLCMC engineer earns Women of Color STEM honor

During her college days, Brisson completed an internship at Eglin AFB, Florida. This created a sense of purpose and she knew she wanted to work for the government from that point forward. For nearly nine years, Brisson has worked in a variety of engineering roles for the Air Force.

While at Robins AFB, Georgia, and the 581st, she was a software maintenance engineer, writing test programs to test components for use in aircraft.

“I’m just incrementally progressing [in my career],” said Brisson. “I do not know if there is an end goal. There are so many opportunities just working for the Air Force. I am so excited to work on these technologies to help the warfighter.”

Brisson said she is humbled by the award and proud to represent the Air Force. In her nomination letter, Camp writes, “From the very beginning of her Air Force career in engineering, Monique was pressing forward and leading the way ahead. She successfully secured Air Force Research Lab sponsorship of her master’s degree thesis research and leveraged that into a full time position as an Air Force Electronics Engineer at Robins Air Force Base. Playing a critical role in the Commander’s Challenge team, she led the development of the sensor fusion component. For her contributions, she was recognized with the Air Force Civilian Achievement Award Medal. Monique later moved to Wright-Patterson AFB as a research electrical engineer. Eager to tackle new challenges, she began focusing on modeling and simulation, in particular, virtual reality. Demonstrating her ability to broadly apply her capabilities, she enabled a novel study incorporating human motion tracking, virtual reality, biometric monitoring, and aircraft maintenance.”

Winners reflected on the conference theme “The World is Counting on Us: Reset to Rise.” For Brisson, the theme conjures up images of doing yoga, meditating or praying while striving for the highest version of self.

“Take time to connect with yourself,” she said. “Find your passion. Find your purpose. Take actions that propel you to greater heights.”

Brisson has an undergraduate and two graduate degrees and is considering a doctoral program in the future. She credits her success to her mother who instilled the value of hard work. During her virtual acceptance speech, Brisson said, “I am the third of four children and I watched my mother perform miracles raising the four of us on her own. She always stressed the values of education and hard work. Initially, I struggled in college to find my learning style but with perseverance and support of family and mentors, I finished college and two graduate degrees. Through my job with the Air Force, I have opportunities to work on amazing technology and also find a way to give back to the community. I am grateful for my rewarding career.”

Brisson gives back by tutoring and speaking to local students in the Dayton area. She believes the best way to get more women of color involved in the STEM field is to be visible and just show that opportunities abound for those who want to work for them.