AFLCMC seeks to speed use of electric flying vehicles

These kinds of vehicles are said to be able to take off and land as helicopters and fly as airplanes, making quick transportation possible.

“The DOD is exploring multiple aspects of cost and methods to obtain runway/road independent personnel transport capability, which may include but are not limited to system purchase, lease and/or obtaining capability as a service,” AFLCMC said in a release.

The goal is to collect cost information and capability metrics for comparisons with other air transportation assets.

“It is likely that these military missions are closely aligned to the commercial design intent of these vehicles,” AFLCMC said. “This mission alignment will provide a mutually beneficial early use case for both the military and commercial industry and reduce regulatory, financial and technical risk.”

Interested parties should respond at sam.gov no later than Nov. 4 by 5 p.m. EST.

AFLCMC is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.