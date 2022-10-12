dayton-daily-news logo
AFLCMC seeks to speed use of electric flying vehicles

The U.S. government wants to speed implementation of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing vehicles — called “eVTOLs” or sometimes simply “flying cars” — and it is asking businesses for information.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC) Mobility and Training Directorate’s Heavy Airlift Division, Mobility Flex Procurement, released a “request for Information” or “RFI” last week to understand how close these kinds of vehicles may be to a “potential near-term fielding.”

The RFI can be found here: https://sam.gov/opp/92b43367167f413d86f438851cfaeac0/view

The request focuses on evaluating eVTOLs for business use-cases of transporting people and other missions, supplementing current Department of Defense capabilities, particularly where road access may not be available, such as desert, swamp or snowpack, while allowing commercial use of the vehicle otherwise.

These kinds of vehicles are said to be able to take off and land as helicopters and fly as airplanes, making quick transportation possible.

“The DOD is exploring multiple aspects of cost and methods to obtain runway/road independent personnel transport capability, which may include but are not limited to system purchase, lease and/or obtaining capability as a service,” AFLCMC said in a release.

The goal is to collect cost information and capability metrics for comparisons with other air transportation assets.

“It is likely that these military missions are closely aligned to the commercial design intent of these vehicles,” AFLCMC said. “This mission alignment will provide a mutually beneficial early use case for both the military and commercial industry and reduce regulatory, financial and technical risk.”

Interested parties should respond at sam.gov no later than Nov. 4 by 5 p.m. EST.

AFLCMC is based at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

Thomas Gnau is a business reporter who joined the Dayton Daily News in 2007. He has reported for daily newspapers in Ohio since 1991.

