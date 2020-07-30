AFMC releases updated strategic plan

“AFMC built the most powerful Air Force in the world and our nation still depends on us to build and power the Air Force of the future,” said Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., AFMC commander, in the foreword. “Our adversaries have eroded our technological advantage and have presented us with new challenges and opportunities. We must operate at the speed of relevance to counter these threats and develop, deliver, support and sustain the most lethal and ready Air Force in the world.”

In addition to identifying a refreshed command mission and vision statement, the plan identifies four key lines of effort (LOE) aimed at ensuring the command can meet the needs of the National Defense Strategy today and into the future. These four LOEs focus on: readiness and lethality; delivery with disciplined speed; strengthening the AFMC team; and fostering trusted connections. Each LOE contains specific objectives designed to guide AFMC teams to meet the shared vision identified in the strategy.