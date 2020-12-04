AFMC-wide survey studies diversity, inclusion in workplace

The survey is available to Dec. 21 on the Survey Monkey platform at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/AFMCRACEETHNICITY and will gather information on perceptions of policy, practices and procedures impacting diversity and inclusion through the lens of race and ethnicity.

“This is a great opportunity for our military and civilian members to provide candid and anonymous feedback on our D&I climate. Given our large civilian population, we envision this will not only provide a sense of the climate throughout AFMC, but will also deliver valuable insights for all Air Force civilian Airmen,” said Trish Young, AFMC executive director. “AFMC is committed to going beyond mere compliance to build a truly aware and inclusive work culture. The results of this survey will help leadership implement necessary changes to make AFMC a more supportive and engaging place to work.”