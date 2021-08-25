AFRL awards companies $200 million to protect avionics from cyber attacks

Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., of McLean, Va., and Ball Aerospace & Technologies, of Boulder Colo., were each awarded $200 million for work in protecting avionics systems against cyber‐attack, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

In announcements late Tuesday, the DOD lists the awards separately but describes them in the same way: “This contract provides for innovative research and development in order to identify, mitigate and protect avionics systems against cyber‐attack, and prototype agile, next‐generation platform and system of systems architectures to enable rapid integration and fielding of enhanced mission system capability.”