Couple plans to open Whit’s Frozen Custard in Carlisle

“The sale of 300 Central Ave. to Whit’s Frozen Custard reflects our ongoing efforts to revitalize the entrance to our city and create a thriving, vibrant environment for residents and visitors,” City Manager Chris Lohr said in a release.

In March 2024, the city issued a request for proposals for the property and received five. City Council selected an offer from Purple Pig Cafe, but it later was withdrawn because they selected a property in need of fewer renovations.

A year later, the city issued a second request for proposals. City Council directed staff to prepare legislation to sell the parcel to Whit’s Frozen Custard over a proposed café because they “determined this to best fit the long-term goals of the city,” Lohr said.

The purchase price will be $18,879, and Whit’s Frozen Custard will install commercial electric service at an estimated $27,500 cost. The city previously was requested to pay for installation. As part of the agreement, Whit’s also will provide an easement to the city for a community entryway feature, including landscaping and signage.

Darla Bowman’s roots run deep in Carlisle, where her parents were small business owners for many years, she said.

“Our vision for Whit’s Frozen Custard of Carlisle is to preserve the charm of 300 Central Ave. while transforming it into a clean, welcoming and fully modern commercial space. This isn’t a corporate chain — it’s a family-owned investment in the community we call home," the Bowmans said in a release.

City Council will have a second reading of the proposed sale during its July 22 meeting and a third reading and vote Aug. 12.

The Bowmans say that, if approved, they hope to open next year and would employ between 25 and 50 people.

Compared to ice cream, frozen custard is smoother, richer and creamier. With a lower serving temperature and the inclusion of egg yolks, the Bowmans say frozen custard has a more indulgent, slow-melt experience.

“We’re excited for the potential opportunity to grow with Carlisle and hope to earn your support as we bring this delicious new chapter your way,” the Bowmans said.