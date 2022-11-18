AFRL breaks ground on radiation research ‘fortress’

AFRL started construction this week on the $4.5 million Facility for Radiation Tolerance Research on Electronics for Space and Strategic Systems, or FORTRESS, a 6,200-square-foot site next to the AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate Deployable Structures Laboratory at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico.

There, AFRL researchers will investigate ways to protect “trusted, high-performance” electronic components to ensure the survivability of U.S. Space Force and Air Force systems in harsh environments, both natural and man-made.