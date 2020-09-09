AFRL hosts successful summer internship program despite COVID-19

“Wright State University and the Sensors Directorate have worked together to provide computational and communication tools which are available while working from home so that both students and mentors remain successful this summer,” said Scarnati.

Not only does the program benefit the students and universities involved, it also benefits AFRL and the Air Force overall.

“The program has proven to be key in preparing and recruiting new junior force members from the best students in the country,” said Fred Garber, a professor in the Department of Engineering at Wright State University, and an ATRC Summer Internship Program coordinator. “The professional and personal connections formed between interns, mentors, and AFRL leaders will impact the future leadership in this country for a generation.”

The program usually hosts anywhere from 60 to 80 students from about 40 universities across the nation.