After redistricting, Dayton represented in Senate by Miamisburg Republican

Senate terms are four years long and not all districts are up for election on redistricting years. So it’s a typical quirk in legislative redistricting years for some areas to get a new senator who isn’t on the ballot until the next election.

But what’s unusual here is that the map will be redrawn again before the 2024 election. If the Ohio Redistricting Commission moves Dayton back into an odd-numbered district not up for re-election in 2024, then Daytonians could go eight years without getting to vote for state senate.

“The major city in Montgomery County has been disenfranchised from having a voice for who their state senators are,” said Rhine McLin, former Dayton mayor and state lawmaker who now is chairwoman of the Montgomery County Board of Elections.

Old and new Ohio Senate maps (Partisan lean source: Dave’s Redistricting)

