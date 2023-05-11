Air Force F-16s fly again over South Korea; crash investigation underway near Osan

Recovering the aircraft wreckage may take time to ensure it does not compromise the safety investigation, Kim said.

“Understanding the cause of the incident is a top priority to ensure the safety of the F-16 fleet and operations moving forward,” he said.

The F-16 was assigned to the 8th Fighter Wing at Kunsan Air Base, about 115 miles southwest of Seoul.

Around 30 F-16s from the wing were relocated to Osan in March while Kunsan’s runway undergoes routine repairs that are estimated to be complete in late August, wing spokeswoman Capt. Kaylin Hankerson said by email March 30.

U.S. F-16s are a mainstay of allied airpower in South Korea.

On April 14, four American F-16s and at least two B-52H Stratofortress bombers trained with four South Korean F-35A Lighting IIs. The drill took place one day after North Korea conducted its ninth ballistic missile test that prompted the Japanese government to warn residents in Hokkaido to seek shelter.

