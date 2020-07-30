Air Force hits key milestones with commercial IT

In addition to the migrations at Offutt, Buckley and Elmendorf-Richardson, the program office completed migration of 10 percent of network users at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama to a commercial Wide Area Network provided by Microsoft July 8. The team received approval to begin a similar migration at Gunter Annex, Alabama, June 24.

“Migration to a commercially provided network is a paradigm shift and a key component in testing the ability of the Air and Space Forces to fully embrace, adopt and consume services from a commercial partner,” said Col. Robert King, senior materiel leader, Enterprise IT and Cyberspace Infrastructure Division, C3I&N. “We want to make sure our users from the Air and Space Forces have access to the most secure and reliable network possible.”

The migration was part of the Network-as-a-Service component of EITaaS, one of the program’s three lines of effort. Other lines of effort include End User Services and Compute and Store.

The goal of the EITaaS transformation program is to enable joint, all-domain operations through modern, stable, and secure digital infrastructure serving as the foundation for future joint warfighting.