Air Force making it easier for aircraft maintainers to see at night

The LED fixtures are intended to replace legacy metal-halide lamps on flightline FL-1D light carts. LEDs offer many advantages to an agile and resilient flightline, such as immediate illumination, longer life, improved color rendering and lower operating temperatures.

Testing evaluated the retro-kit conversion instructions and solicited feedback from the maintainers who use the light carts. Project funding was made possible by the assistant secretary of the Air Force for Energy, Installations and Environment.

“The installation and conversion of the new LED lights was quick and easy,” said Senior Airman Matthew Brown, Minot 5th Maintenance Squadron AGE Flight, who performed the conversion.

“The instructions provided to our team were very clear cut and easy to apply. The kits had everything we needed – the process was fast and smooth. Through our tests we found only a few things that could potentially be improved. The lights are very well-designed, and they performed at a very high level – a level I feel the Air Force needs moving forward. I am honored to have been a part of the team selected to do the conversion,” said Brown.

“Improved LED lighting makes B-52 maintenance safer, more efficient and more effective,” said Master Sgt. Matthew Petersen, B-52 production superintendent at Minot AFB. “Foreign object debris/damage prevention is extremely important for the TF-33 engine sustainment to 2050. In addition to improved lighting for maintenance, it is much easier to find metal shavings, rivet stems, foreign objects and tools with this improved lighting.”

According to Chief Master Sgt. Mark Haralson, command aviation support equipment manager, the new fixtures are being evaluated as an enterprise-wide solution to maximize commonality and standardization on the flightline.

“The Minot LED test results combined with previous results, prove that future light carts acquisition specify LED lights instead of metal halide lights, and make a strong argument for the LED retrofits,” said Jeff Hill, program office engineer.

The next step includes completing the final report in support of the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center Configuration Control Board issuing fleetwide modification approval.

For more statistics about APTO efforts, contact AFRL.RXSC.APTO@us.af.mil, or 937-904-5046.

