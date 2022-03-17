Air Force Museum to celebrate 75th anniversary of U.S. Air Force with planned events

With the theme of “Innovate, Accelerate, Thrive – The Air Force at 75,” the anniversary celebrations will highlight the U.S. Air Force and Department of the Air Force’s commitment to “fly, fight and win – delivering airpower anytime, anywhere in defense of our nation,” the museum said in a statement.

“The museum will commemorate the anniversary by combining events and exhibits that celebrate the achievements of the U.S. Air Force since its inception, as well as the continued development of our airmen, guardians and technology in the years to come,” the statement reads.