Air Force museum to celebrate Armed Forces Day with ‘Plane Talks’

The Memphis Belle, a B17F Flying Fortress, is undergoing restoration at the National Museum of the United States Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. The Memphis Belle is one of the most famous aircraft in history and has become a timeless symbol of all the heroic U.S. Army Air Forces’ bomber crews who flew against Nazi Germany in World War II. FILE PHOTO
Local News | 10 minutes ago
By Kristen Spicker

The National Museum of the U.S. Air Force will celebrate Armed Forces Day Saturday by inviting visitors to connect with aircraft experts for “Plane Talks”.

From 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., more than 40 veterans will be stationed throughout the museum, including crew chiefs, engineers, navigators, pilots and more.

A former museum curator will also speak about the B-29 Bockscar and two presenters will discuss the B-17 Memphis Belle.

“We are very fortunate to have so many veterans and volunteers willing to share their knowledge and experiences with our visitors,” National Museum of the U.S. Air Force Director David Tillotson said. “Their personal stories add to our artifacts and exhibits and enrich the visitors’ tour.”

The program is free and available to the public. For more information on “Plane Talks” and future events, visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Upcoming/Events/.

