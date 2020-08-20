Air Force stands up task force to combat interpersonal violence

“We’ll also be asking our service members for their input to help shape our task force’s efforts,” Vogel said. “We know our Airmen and Space Professionals in the squadrons, particularly our young members, are the ones most affected by interpersonal violence. We need to hear their stories.”

In a memo to the force, senior leaders from the department denounced interpersonal violence and urged affected service members to ask for assistance.

“Most importantly, if you are being threatened, harassed, stalked or bullied, please come forward and report it. As your leaders, we condemn any type of interpersonal violence in our force, and we will not tolerate it,” the memo states. “If you feel uncomfortable reaching out to your commander or first sergeant, please reach out to another leader, mentor or person you trust … You have options, and you do not have to do this alone.”

Helping resources include the equal opportunity office, the chaplain, the inspector general, judge advocate office, family advocacy, violence prevention integrator and sexual assault response coordinator.

The task force will ultimately be developing recommendations for senior leadership review focused on improving Department policies, processes and actions in this area.