Air Force to bring on more agents to investigate domestic violence allegations

The service will grow the number of special agents in the Office of Special Investigations (OSI) solely dedicated to investigating allegations of interpersonal violence. Part of that will be the hiring of 86 additional OSI personnel and improving training for all who investigate violent crimes, including domestic violence, the service said in a Jan. 27 announcement.

“Domestic violence has no place in our Air and Space Forces — it breaks the bonds of our service family, destroys individuals, families, and our communities, and is illegal,” Secretary of the Air Force Frank Kendall said in a release. “We owe survivors of both domestic violence and sexual assault a foundation of trust to report violence, and confidence that all members of the Department of the Air Force know how to effectively respond and support.”