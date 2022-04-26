JUST IN: Ex-AFRL commander sentenced in court-martial at Wright-Patterson

An Air Force judge today sentenced Maj. Gen. William Cooley to a reprimand and ordered that he forfeit $10,910 of monthly pay for five months.
Cooley, 56, a two-star general and a former commander of Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), was found guilty of one specification of abusive sexual contact against his brother’s wife.
After the sentence, Cooley was spotted hugging a man in Air Force uniform outside the court.
The verdict — delivered Saturday at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base — marks the first court-martial trial and conviction of a general officer in the Air Force’s 75-year history.
Military prosecutors had sought as a first choice, Cooley’s dismissal from the Air Force, then alternatively, confinement. Defense counsel Dan Conway told Air Force Judge Col. Christina Jimenez that a letter of reprimand would be appropriate.
The allegations stemmed from an encounter in August 2018, when Cooley’s sister-in-law gave him a ride to his parents’ house after a family backyard barbeque in New Mexico.
The charge had three specifications involving how the two-star general was reported to have touched her — forcing his tongue in her mouth, forcing her hand to his genitals and pushing his hand between her legs and cupping her breast, according to the Air Force.
After five days of a trial at Wright-Patterson, the judge found Cooley guilty of the first specification — “kissing her on the lips and tongue, with an intent to gratify his sexual desire” — while acquitting him of the latter two.
