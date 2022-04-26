JUST IN: Ex-AFRL commander sentenced in court-martial at Wright-Patterson

Combined Shape Caption Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, former Air Force Research Laboratory commander, throws out the ceremonial first pitch during the Hometown Heroes with the Dayton Dragons at Fifth Third Field in Downtown Dayton, Aug. 18, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Wesley Farnsworth) Combined Shape Caption Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, former Air Force Research Laboratory commander, throws out the ceremonial first pitch during the Hometown Heroes with the Dayton Dragons at Fifth Third Field in Downtown Dayton, Aug. 18, 2018. (U.S. Air Force photo/ Wesley Farnsworth)

The allegations stemmed from an encounter in August 2018, when Cooley’s sister-in-law gave him a ride to his parents’ house after a family backyard barbeque in New Mexico.

The charge had three specifications involving how the two-star general was reported to have touched her — forcing his tongue in her mouth, forcing her hand to his genitals and pushing his hand between her legs and cupping her breast, according to the Air Force.

After five days of a trial at Wright-Patterson, the judge found Cooley guilty of the first specification — “kissing her on the lips and tongue, with an intent to gratify his sexual desire” — while acquitting him of the latter two.