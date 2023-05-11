Air Force two-star general under investigation, fired for alleged misconduct

May 10—AUSTIN, Texas — A two-star general who commanded the 19th Air Force has been fired, the service announced Wednesday, citing undisclosed misconduct allegations.
Maj. Gen. Philip Stewart was relieved of command Tuesday by Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, the commander of the Air Education and Training Command, “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead, related to alleged misconduct which is currently under investigation,” said Capt. Lauren Woods, spokeswoman for the training command.
Robinson determined new leadership was necessary to ensure good order and discipline, she said in a statement. Woods did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions about the nature of the investigation or what accusations Stewart faces.
“The Air Force takes any misconduct allegation seriously and is committed to conducting a thorough investigation,” Robinson said.
The vice commander of the 19th Air Force, Brig. Gen. Christopher Amrhein, has been appointed as the interim commander, Woods said.
The 19th Air Force — headquartered at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph Air Force Base in Texas — is responsible for instructing more than 30,000 U.S. and allied students annually in specialties including remotely piloted aircraft crews, air battle managers, weapons directors, Air Force Academy Airmanship programs, and survival, evasion, resistance, and escape training, according to the unit’s website. It falls within the Air Education and Training Command, also located at Randolph AFB.
The 19th Air Force includes 32,000 personnel and 1,530 aircraft assigned to 17 wings located across the United States. It also leads the Air Force’s new program to train pilots.
Stewart took command of the 19th Air Force in August 2022, according to his online biography. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2017.
