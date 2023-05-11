Air Force two-star general under investigation, fired for alleged misconduct

Maj. Gen. Philip Stewart was relieved of command Tuesday by Lt. Gen. Brian Robinson, the commander of the Air Education and Training Command, “due to a loss of confidence in his ability to lead, related to alleged misconduct which is currently under investigation,” said Capt. Lauren Woods, spokeswoman for the training command.

Robinson determined new leadership was necessary to ensure good order and discipline, she said in a statement. Woods did not immediately respond Wednesday to questions about the nature of the investigation or what accusations Stewart faces.