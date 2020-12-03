Air Force Uniform Office looking for pregnant volunteers

The Air Force Uniform Office is looking for pregnant Airmen at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to participate in the Maternity Flight Duty Uniform Fit and Wear tests Jan. 11-15.
The tests will consist of 25 volunteers who will be measured and fit into the Maternity Flight Duty Uniform. Once the participants are sized in their correct uniform, they will wear that uniform for four weeks and provide feedback on how it performed during their normal duty day.
In September 2019, the Air Force updated its policy to reduce barriers on pregnant aviators who perform flight duties and have uncomplicated pregnancies. This update allows many women the choice to keep performing flight duties during their pregnancy, maintain currency, and prevent postpartum re-qualification training.
The Fit and Wear tests are part of an effort to roll out a flight uniform designed specifically for pregnant aviators.
“This effort is important,” said 1st Lt Avery Thomson, lead program manager for Maternity Development efforts in the AFUO. “Current aircrew members are modifying their flight duty uniforms, at a significant personal financial cost, or they are borrowing bigger uniforms from their husbands, which creates a safety of flight issue. The Maternity Flight Duty Uniform will help remove a barrier for approximately 400 pregnant Airmen each year.”
If you are interested in participating in the fit and wear tests, please fill out the following survey by Dec. 18: https://forms.osi.apps.mil/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=jbExg4ct70ijX6yIGOv5tIxRtFXaUmxOmUt32NLS339UMlpSTUxZVUlGUjhBUk1MSzRaTFU3U0JESC4u.
The survey must be filled out using a common access card-enabled device. If you have any questions, contact 1st. Lt. Avery Thomson, via the Global Address book.