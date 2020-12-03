Air Force Uniform Office looking for pregnant volunteers

The tests will consist of 25 volunteers who will be measured and fit into the Maternity Flight Duty Uniform. Once the participants are sized in their correct uniform, they will wear that uniform for four weeks and provide feedback on how it performed during their normal duty day.

In September 2019, the Air Force updated its policy to reduce barriers on pregnant aviators who perform flight duties and have uncomplicated pregnancies. This update allows many women the choice to keep performing flight duties during their pregnancy, maintain currency, and prevent postpartum re-qualification training.