Air Quality Alert Tuesday in Butler, Warren counties

An Air Quality Alert is in effect for Tuesday in Butler and Warren counties, issued by the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.
It will be sunny with a high near 82 degrees with a light north wind, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.
Conditions are favorable for ground-level ozone, or smog, to form, which can lead to elevated air pollution levels that are “unhealthy for sensitive groups.”
The elderly, children and anyone with respiratory diseases should cut back prolonged and heavy exertion. Anyone coughing experiencing a shortness of breath or unusual fatigue should call their health care provider.
The general public is not expected to be affected.
People are encouraged to do the following to reduce ground-level ozone:
- Avoid driving if possible. If not, take the bus, carpool, bike or walk, or combine errands or delay them until the Air Quality Alert is lifted. While driving, avoid excessive idling, especially at drive-thru windows.
- Refuel vehicles after 8 p.m., or wait until the alert is over. Do not top off and tighten the gas cap to avoid letting gas fumes escape.
- Avoid gasoline-powered equipment around the home, such as lawn mowers, chainsaws, power trimmers and shredders.
- Mow lawns after 6 p.m.
- Avoid use of oil-based paints and stains
- Avoid using fire pits or fireplaces or non-essential home heating
- Conserve electricity
For more information visit MiamiValleyAir.org or call 937-223-6323.
