Airman Heritage Museum displays women in the Air Force’s rich history

Other uniforms displayed are those first worn by the WAFs, which were adaptations of men’s uniforms with standard neckties. As the need grew for more practical wear for women, the Air Force developed uniforms that mirrored clothing worn by commercial flight attendants, highlighting the impact WAFs had on shaping our modern Air Force, according to Manchester.

The gallery also includes a patch, stripes and insignia pin regalia of the WAF Band, subsequently known as the 543rd Air Force Band, an all-women band that formed in 1951 at JBSA-Lackland.

The Airman Heritage Museum collects, researches, preserves, interprets and presents the USAF Enlisted Corps history, heritage, and traditions to develop Airmen today and for tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarayuth Pinthong)

Among additional artifacts on display is the pen used by then-President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1967 to sign legislation eliminating the 2% limit on female officers – a symbol of emerging equality.

“The display showcases another milestone in our diverse Air Force heritage,” said Senior Master Sgt. Sonjia Rodriguez, Airman Heritage Museum superintendent. “It honors the women who actually lived and served prior to and during the Air Force’s full integration of women into the service.”

Nine years later, the WAF program ended in 1976 when women were integrated into the Air Force on many of the same conditions as men, but its rich history still echoes in the halls of the Airmen Heritage Museum, inspiring future generations of female Airmen.

“We want to pass on to our young female trainees that not only are they part of a rich Air Force tradition, but that they are the newest in a long line of women who have answered our nation’s call to service,” Manchester said.

The WAF gallery consists of mannequins adorned in various WAF uniforms from the 1940s–1980s. (U.S. Air Force photo/Sarayuth Pinthong)

With more than 55,000 visitors in 2019, the primary mission of the museum is to educate Airmen on the history of the Air Force, and to educate, train, inspire and serve as a recruiting tool for civilian visitors.

For more information on the USAF Airman Heritage Museum, visit https://myairmanmuseum.org/.