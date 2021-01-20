Airmen can maintain BE FIT lifestyle during pandemic

Airmen and families can also find better-for-you meal and snack options on the go. At Wright-Patterson’s Express convenience stores, shoppers can easily spot better-for-you meal and snack options thanks to Healthier Choices, Healthier Lifestyle shelf tags. BE FIT-approved items available at the Wright-Patterson Main Exchange, Kittyhawk Express and Area B Express include Lenny and Larry Cookies, Quest Bars, Quest Chips, and Ostrim Snacks.

Exchange Healthier 4 U vending machines at the Jarvis Gym, hospital, and Bldg. 4016 also offer a variety of better-for-you options including protein bars and Muscle Milk.

The Wright-Patterson Exchange is committed to maintaining a safe, sanitized and secure environment during the COVID-19 pandemic. Safety measures underway at Wright Patterson Exchange restaurants include:

· Requiring food workers to wear gloves and masks;

· Regularly sanitizing restaurant counters and food prep areas.

Other preventative measures at Wright-Patterson Exchange facilities include minimizing the use of cash and requiring face masks; regularly disinfecting PIN pads, countertops, door handles, shopping carts, and baskets. Clear acrylic shields separate cashiers and customers, and strategically placed floor decals remind shoppers to maintain 6 feet of distance in checkout lines and other high-traffic areas.

Shoppers can learn more about the Exchange’s better-for-you offerings – including restaurant-specific video nutrition guides; highlights from the Exchange’s Healthier Choices, Healthier Lifestyle selection, and more – at www.ShopMyExchange.com/be-fit.

New MILITARY STAR accounts can save

Military shoppers can start the new year with extra savings. Shoppers who sign up and use a new MILITARY STAR account Jan. 15 through 28 will save 15% on first-day purchases instead of the 10% discount regularly offered. The discount will appear as a credit on the first monthly billing statement.

“As many military families are looking to stick to their new year budgets, the extra MILITARY STAR savings help shoppers get the best value for their dollar,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s senior enlisted adviser. “The MILITARY STAR card is one more way the Exchange helps the military community save.”

Cardholders earn 2% in rewards points on their MILITARY STAR purchases – including at the commissary and Exchange mall vendors – and receive a $20 rewards card every 2,000 points.

New accountholders will receive the 15% discount on all first-day purchases at military exchanges and commissaries, as well as online at ShopMyExchange.com, myNavyExchange.com and ShopCGX.com.

“All Exchange earnings go back to the military community,” Osby said. “So when service members, Veterans, retirees and families shop the Exchange, they’re not only saving on everyday purchases, they’re also giving back.”

The MILITARY STAR card is administered by the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and is accepted at all military exchanges and commissaries. For more information, visit MyECP.com.