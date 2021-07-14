‘American Idol’ alum to perform in Waynesville on Saturday

Many noteworthy country vocalists illuminated Season 19 of “American Idol” this year, but singer/songwriter Alex Miller genuinely stood out from the pack. If you missed his strong vocals and folksy Southern charm on TV, you can catch him live and in person at Keepin’ It Country Farm in Waynesville on Saturday, July 17.
Credit: WILLIAM MCCLINTIC / 90 EAST PHOTOGRAPHY
During his memorable stint on “American Idol,” the Lancaster, Ky., native drew praise from the judges not only for his inherent musical gifts, but also for his unmistakable authenticity. “Boy, you can sing … thank you Jesus!” exclaimed Luke Bryan. “Oh my God, something special right there,” noted Lionel Richie.
His determination to stay true to self as a country artist never diminished. He was eliminated in the Showstopper Round among the top 64 finalists, but looks back on his experience with pride, especially since he’s already touring.
“I’m 100 percent glad I did ‘American Idol,’” said Miller, 18. “If it wasn’t for the show, I wouldn’t be able to do the things I’m doing now. I’m doing shows I wouldn’t have had a chance to do six months ago. I treated being (on ‘American Idol’) as if it were just another gig at a VFW hall or a jamboree. That’s the only way I got through it. I’m the kind of person that will be shaken up really bad if I start dwelling on something. I was very proud of myself for not getting all shook up.”
Saturday’s setlist includes Miller’s debut single and “American Idol” audition song “I’m Over You So Get Over Me,” as well as additional original tunes. With his new “roadhouse ready” band in tow, he’s also planning to put his own spin on beloved songs in the country genre.
“I’m actually starting to venture out to put more of a rock sound in my shows,” he said. “I want to give my audience a little variety. A lot of people like a lot of different things and it’s best to appeal to as many people as you possibly can.”
Miller’s passion for country music was nurtured on his grandfather’s cattle farm, and he’s been entertaining professionally since he was 7 years old. In addition to singing at church, he got his start with shows in and around Lancaster and steadily moved on to larger markets and stages, including Lucas Oil Stadium, WoodSongs and Renfro Valley. Country Music People Magazine notably declared his throwback, traditionalist sensibilities as “the kind of honky-tonk that’s been missing from Nashville for way too long.”
Later this summer, he will open for Hank Williams Jr. and Josh Turner. In addition to touring, he’s currently writing songs for an upcoming album, which he describes as having an “upbeat, happy, laidback” vibe, and hosts his “Tunes on Tuesday Live” show for his Facebook page.
As he anticipates his Waynesville appearance, he’s basking in the glow of his potential, fully prepared to take country music by storm with the same endearing humility he showcased on “American Idol.”
“I was always going to be who I am,” he said. “That might have been my downfall on the show, but I feel like it’s a positive for the rest of my life. I wake up as Alex Miller and go to bed just the same.”
HOW TO GO
What: Alex Miller
Where: Keepin’ It Country Farm, 5329 Township Line Road, Waynesville
When: 7 p.m. Saturday; doors open at 6 p.m.
Cost: $25
Tickets: lovetattoofoundation.org
More info: keepinitcountryfarm.com