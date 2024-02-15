Amnesty event means reduced fees in Montgomery County Municipal Court

The amnesty event begins Friday and runs through March 1.

To take advantage of the amnesty program, visit either Montgomery County Municipal Court Eastern Division at 6111 Taylorsville Road in Huber Heights, or the Montgomery County Municipal Court Western Division at 875 E. Main St., in Trotwood. Both courts are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone with questions can call 937-687-9099 or 937-496-7231.

License forfeitures and vehicle registration blocks will be canceled upon payment. However, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles fees owed directly to the BMV will still apply.

“Helping those with outstanding fees not only helps the individual but also the surrounding community. It will help those facing license forfeiture and vehicle registration blocks the potential to become valid driver’s again,” said Judge James Piergies of the court’s Western Division.

Montgomery County Municipal Court covers Trotwood, Brookville, Clay Twp., Jackson Twp., Jefferson Twp., Perry Twp., New Lebanon, Phillipsburg, Farmersville, Verona, Riverside and Huber Heights.