BreakingNews
Analysis: 33 attempts to change Ohio’s constitution since 2000, who was behind them and which ones passed
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Analysis: 33 attempts to change Ohio’s constitution since 2000, who was behind them and which ones passed

Local News
By
37 minutes ago

As state lawmakers debate increasing the threshold for amending the Ohio Constitution, the Dayton Daily News analyzed attempts to change the state’s guiding document since the turn of the century.

Of the 20 amendments made to the Ohio Constitution since the turn of the century, three-quarters were proposed by state lawmakers, not through the citizen-initiated process that Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and state Rep. Brian Stewart, R-Ashville, proposed to make harder.

Go here for a full report on proposed legislation that would change how the Constitution is amended.

There were 16 citizen-led amendments on the ballot since 2000, only five of which passed. The Ohio General Assembly has proposed 17 amendments since 2000, of which 15 passed.

Below are the constitutional amendments Ohioans voted on this century, who proposed them, and how they fared

Voter-initiated petitions:

2002

To allow some people convicted of drug possession or use to choose treatment instead of jail. Failed, 33% to 67%

2004

To define marriage as between one man and one woman. Passed, 62% to 38%

2005

To allow all voters to use absentee ballots in all elections. Failed, 37% to 63%

To limit political contributions and revise campaign disclosure rules. Failed, 33% to 67%

To create a state legislative redistricting commission. Failed, 30% to 70%

To create a new board to administer elections. Failed, 30% to 70%

2006

To raise the minimum wage. Passed, 57% to 43%

To allow limited gambling to fund education. Failed, 43% to 57%

To ban indoor smoking with some exceptions. Failed, 36% to 64%

2008

To allow a casino near Wilmington, with tax revenue distributed statewide. Failed, 38% to 62%

2009

To allow one casino each in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus and Toledo, with tax revenue distributed statewide. Passed, 53% to 47%

2011

To ensure Ohioans can choose their healthcare and coverage. Passed, 66% to 34%

To create a state commission for legislative redistricting. Failed, 37% to 63%

2015

Grant a monopoly for the commercial production and sale of recreational and medicinal marijuana. Failed, 36% to 64%

2017

Rights for crime victims. Passed, 83% to 17%

2018

To reduce penalties for obtaining, possessing and using illegal drugs. Failed, 37% to 63%

Proposed by General Assembly:

2000

To issue bonds or for environmental conservation and revitalization projects. Passed, 57% to 43%

2003

To support research and create jobs. Failed, 49% to 51%

2005

To create jobs and stimulate growth. Passed, 54% to 46%

2008

To set earlier filing deadlines for statewide ballot issues. Passed, 69% to 31%

To issue bonds for continuing the Clear Ohio environmental program. Passed, 69% to 31%

To protect property rights in water features. Passed, 72% to 28%

2009

To issue bonds to compensate veterans of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars. Passed, 72% to 28%

To create the Ohio Livestock Care Standards Board and establish standards of care for livestock and poultry. Passed, 64% to 36%

2010

To issue more bonds to extend the Ohio Third Frontier Program. Passed, 62% to 38%

To move the authorized Columbus casino location. Passed, 68% to 32%

2011

To raise the maximum age for election or appointment as a judge, eliminate the General Assembly’s authority to establish courts of conciliation and eliminate the governor’s authority to appoint a supreme court commission. Failed, 38% to 62%

2014

To issue bonds for public infrastructure and capital improvements. Passed, 65% to 35%

2015

To create a bipartisan public process for legislative redistricting. Passed, 71% to 29%

To protect the initiative process from being used for personal economic gain. Passed, 51% to 49%

2018

To create a bipartisan public process for drawing congressional districts. Passed, 75% to 25%

2022

To require courts to consider public safety during bail hearings. Passed, 78% to 22%

To forbid noncitizens from voting in any state or local elections. Passed, 77% to 23%

In Other News
1
Congressman Turner urges renewed strategy for Black Sea security
2
Busing still a struggle for many local school districts
3
1 flown, 1 driven to hospital after crash near Montgomery-Preble county...
4
Dayton humane society rescues 26 Sato dogs from Puerto Rico
5
Alzheimer’s advocates see hope with latest drug development

About the Author

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top