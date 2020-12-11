Annual DOD housing survey opens for tenant feedback

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, Texas – The Air Force is asking privatized and government-owned housing tenants to share their experiences and opinions of the programs via the Department of Defense’s Tenant Satisfaction Survey.
The survey, administered by CEL & Associates Inc., will be made available through an email link to all residents, who have until Jan. 22 to submit their assessments. The Air Force is funding the survey, and CEL & Associates is an independent third-party provider.
By using a third-party firm, Airmen and their families can provide open, honest and anonymous impressions of living in privatized or government-owned housing. The survey data will be shared with Air Force housing program leaders and project owners to continue improving the housing experience.
“Resident voices are extremely important and provide the input needed to impact real change in our family housing programs,” said Robert Moriarty, deputy assistant secretary of the Air Force for Installations. “The feedback provided greatly impacts how the Department of the Air Force is able to ensure the viability for both the privatized and government-owned housing programs. Past input from our residents resulted in many of the positive changes we see taking place today in the privatized housing program, and I encourage everyone to have their voice heard this year.”
The annual survey provides Air Force housing officials, installation leaders and project owners with feedback to shape the “evolution of improvements that advance the DAF housing portfolio that is provided to service members and their families,” said Col. Sara Deaver, Air Force Housing Program chief at the Air Force Civil Engineer Center.
Survey results guide decisions the Air Force makes today and will impact future generations of service members and their families.
“This survey is a chance for residents to really voice their opinions and get those thoughts in front of department leadership who will, in turn, use those comments to address concerns raised in both privatized and government-owned housing,” Deaver said.
The survey has been distributed since the privatized housing program’s inception in the mid-1990s in varying forms funded by privatized project owners. This year, the Air Force is using standardized questions and expanding the data pool to include residents of government-owned housing.
“The feedback we receive from the survey is so invaluable to us,” said Scott Vincent, 88th Civil Engineer Group director. “Housing continues to be a positive quality-of-life program supporting Airmen and their families here at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. We welcome any and all feedback. It makes us better.
“This is a great opportunity for our residents to have a positive impact on their living environment.”
With the Air Force funding the survey, housing program leaders will receive and review the survey data and comments for completeness and accuracy before they’re released to privatized project owners.
Residents are encouraged to check the primary email address on file with the privatized project owner to ensure it’s not a .mil or .gov to avoid any issues in receiving the survey link. Tenants should also add AirForceHousingSurvey@celassociates.com to their allowed senders to prevent blockage from anti-spam software in their email.
For more information about the DOD Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey, residents can contact their installation’s housing office. If you don’t receive the email link by Dec. 12, contact
AirForceHousingSurvey@celassociates.com for assistance.
* 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs contributed to this report.