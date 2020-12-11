Annual DOD housing survey opens for tenant feedback

Survey results guide decisions the Air Force makes today and will impact future generations of service members and their families.

“This survey is a chance for residents to really voice their opinions and get those thoughts in front of department leadership who will, in turn, use those comments to address concerns raised in both privatized and government-owned housing,” Deaver said.

The survey has been distributed since the privatized housing program’s inception in the mid-1990s in varying forms funded by privatized project owners. This year, the Air Force is using standardized questions and expanding the data pool to include residents of government-owned housing.

“The feedback we receive from the survey is so invaluable to us,” said Scott Vincent, 88th Civil Engineer Group director. “Housing continues to be a positive quality-of-life program supporting Airmen and their families here at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. We welcome any and all feedback. It makes us better.

“This is a great opportunity for our residents to have a positive impact on their living environment.”

With the Air Force funding the survey, housing program leaders will receive and review the survey data and comments for completeness and accuracy before they’re released to privatized project owners.

Residents are encouraged to check the primary email address on file with the privatized project owner to ensure it’s not a .mil or .gov to avoid any issues in receiving the survey link. Tenants should also add AirForceHousingSurvey@celassociates.com to their allowed senders to prevent blockage from anti-spam software in their email.

For more information about the DOD Annual Tenant Satisfaction Survey, residents can contact their installation’s housing office. If you don’t receive the email link by Dec. 12, contact

AirForceHousingSurvey@celassociates.com for assistance.

* 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs contributed to this report.