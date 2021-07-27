Antioch College requiring COVID vaccinations for students

Antioch College is mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for its students for the upcoming academic year.
“To ensure that our campus is safe for the entire Antioch College community, all students who reside on campus or commute to campus this fall will be required to provide proof of vaccination before fall term,” said James Lippincott, director of communications and annual giving.
However, students who should not be vaccinated because of a medical or religious reason can request an exception, Lippincott said.
Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 30 for the fall quarter, according to the online calendar.