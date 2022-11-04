Appeals court tells Miami County it must approve Bethel-Huber annexation

The agent petitioning “possesses a clear legal right to have her annexation petition granted by commissioners,” the court said, in granting the request for a writ of mandamus to force the annexation approval.

The county commissioners will meet in an executive session, likely next week, to discuss the decision, Charlotte Colley, the commissioners’ administrator, said Thursday.

At an April meeting in Huber Heights, Bethel Twp. trustees expressed concern that annexation of land would continue further into the township, potentially creating excess traffic, pressure on the school system, and a loss of the area’s rural charm.

If the land is annexed into Huber Heights, the city’s zoning laws allow for more houses to be built per acre than in the township.