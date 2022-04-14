JUST IN: Miami County votes against annexation of 260 acres to Huber Heights

Joe Miller, an attorney representing the petitioners, repeatedly told commissioners they had no choice under Ohio law but to approve the annexation because the petitions filed met all seven conditions required by law.

“I would submit it’s mandatory you approve (the petition),” Miller said. “To be blunt, no politics can enter into this consideration.”

Issues heard in this and past annexation discussions such as traffic, schools, sewer and water services are part of the later discussions on zoning and development plans, not the annexation of land, Miller said.

Gary Lavy, trustee of his family’s farmland, said the decision to sell was not easy. “It is not a land grab by Huber Heights. It is a request by the land owners.”

Bethel Twp. Trustee Don Black spoke against the annexation.

“I am not here to tell you what you have to do ... I do not want it annexed to Huber Heights,” Black said. He called for discussions between those who want to develop the property and the township.

“All we want to do is talk about it and figure out how do we keep it in Bethel Twp. How does he get some of what he wants and how do we, as residents, get some of what we want?” he said.

Commissioner Wade Westfall made the motion to deny the annexation. “The board does not believe that adequate water and sewer services can be or will be provided to the territory to be provided” by Huber Heights, he said.