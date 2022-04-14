JUST IN: Miami County votes against annexation of 260 acres to Huber Heights

TROY – Miami County commissioners voted 3-0 Thursday to deny a proposed annexation of 260.360 acres from Bethel Twp. to Huber Heights in Montgomery County.
The property lies north of the Carriage Trails development in Huber Heights but is within Miami County and the Bethel Local School district.
The property owners listed on the annexation petitions are Gessaman Family Farm LLC; Gary L. Lavy, trustee; Raymond E. and Kriss Haren; and the estate of Charles Stafford.
The commissioners in October voted to deny a similar annexation of 233 acres. That petition included all the owners in the current petition except the Stafford estate.
The Thursday vote followed the commissioners opening their meeting to public comment on the request.
Joe Miller, an attorney representing the petitioners, repeatedly told commissioners they had no choice under Ohio law but to approve the annexation because the petitions filed met all seven conditions required by law.
“I would submit it’s mandatory you approve (the petition),” Miller said. “To be blunt, no politics can enter into this consideration.”
Issues heard in this and past annexation discussions such as traffic, schools, sewer and water services are part of the later discussions on zoning and development plans, not the annexation of land, Miller said.
Gary Lavy, trustee of his family’s farmland, said the decision to sell was not easy. “It is not a land grab by Huber Heights. It is a request by the land owners.”
Bethel Twp. Trustee Don Black spoke against the annexation.
“I am not here to tell you what you have to do ... I do not want it annexed to Huber Heights,” Black said. He called for discussions between those who want to develop the property and the township.
“All we want to do is talk about it and figure out how do we keep it in Bethel Twp. How does he get some of what he wants and how do we, as residents, get some of what we want?” he said.
Commissioner Wade Westfall made the motion to deny the annexation. “The board does not believe that adequate water and sewer services can be or will be provided to the territory to be provided” by Huber Heights, he said.
