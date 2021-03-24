Appointments available for vaccine clinic in Trotwood

Premier Health is currently accepting appointments for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Phillips Temple Church in Trotwood on Saturday.
Health professionals will administer the vaccine between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church at 3620 Shiloh Springs Road. Those 40 years old and older, those with qualifying occupations and health conditions including heart disease and obesity are eligible for the vaccine.
According to the Ohio Department of Health, the state has had more than 1 million cases and 52,472 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and with more than 18,000 deaths.
Appointments are required for the vaccination, and walk-ins will not be accepted. To make an appointment visit Premier Health website.
In recent weeks pharmacies at Kroger, Walgreens and CVS have started distributing the vaccine.