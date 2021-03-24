Appointments available for vaccine clinic in Trotwood

Health professionals will administer the vaccine between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the church at 3620 Shiloh Springs Road. Those 40 years old and older, those with qualifying occupations and health conditions including heart disease and obesity are eligible for the vaccine.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, the state has had more than 1 million cases and 52,472 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and with more than 18,000 deaths.