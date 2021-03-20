Ohio nears 1 million coronavirus cases

Since March of 2020, the Ohio Department of Health has reported nearly 1 million cases of COVID-19. As of Saturday, 998,819 cases have been reported, along with 52,099 hospitalizations and 18,347 deaths.
In the past 24 hours, ODH has reported 1,483 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the current case average to 1,555.
As of Saturday, 854 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, approximately one in 22 patients. In the past week, coronavirus hospitalizations have dropped by three percent, the Ohio Hospital Association reported. In the past 24 hours, 50 people have been hospitalized, ODH reported.
Starting next week, Dayton Children’s Connor Child Health Pavilion will join more than 1,300 providers administering the coronavirus vaccine.
Dayton Children’s will start vaccinations on Wednesday, March 24.
“We are honored to be able to continue to support the community in the vaccination efforts,” said Adam Mezoff, MD, chief medical officer at Dayton Children’s. “The COVID-19 vaccine is an important step in the right direction of ending this pandemic. We welcome with open arms anyone who would like to receive their vaccine to do so at Dayton Children’s.”