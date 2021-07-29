Arcade to open doors to the public

The event will celebrate both the rebirth of the Dayton Arcade development as well as the revitalization of the Dayton arts community after a yearlong pandemic.

“The Dayton Region is home to so many gifted artists and cherished arts organizations,” said Lisa Hanson, executive director for Culture Works, in a release. “We are excited to be a part of the energy that comes with having a home at the Arcade and we can’t wait to showcase some of our community’s talented creators and performers as part of the weekend’s activities.”