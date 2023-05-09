Area university surpasses $125M fundraising goal; extends efforts

The additional $50 million will go toward building a new residence hall, continuing to construct the academic center which is meant to expand classrooms, and adding scholarships, the university said.

“One of the most exciting aspects of this expansion for me is the dream of adding additional funding for student scholarships,” said White. “If we raise these funds and combine them with other gifts and commitments, we can tackle the affordability challenge for students desiring a biblically based education rather than secular humanism wrapped in liberal agendas fed to them in almost every class and almost every day at secular schools.”

The university’s enrollment has been rapidly growing in the last few years. In the 2022-2023 school year, 5,082 students were enrolled on campus, according to the university. In 2018, the university announced enrollment had surpassed 4,000 for the first time.

In comparison, Wright State university, a state school whose enrollment had been shrinking, had 10,798 total students enrolled this school year, and University of Dayton, a Catholic school who has been growing but now has plans to maintain enrollment, has roughly 12,000 students.

UD is also running a fundraising campaign, aiming for $400 million.