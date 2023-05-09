Area university surpasses $125M fundraising goal; extends efforts

Cedarville University has surpassed its $125 million goal for fundraising and organization leaders announced over the weekend the goal is now $175 million.
The university has received commitments of $131.8 million, Cedarville officials said.
The university has been raising for its One Thousand Days Transformed. The push is the largest fundraising campaign in the Baptist university’s 135-year history. Cedarville said more than 17,000 people had contributed to the fundraising so far.
Cedarville president Thomas White announced the extension of the fundraising effort on Saturday, May 6, during the university’s graduation ceremony.
“We have already seen how the One Thousand Days Transformed campaign has enabled Cedarville to equip students for career success and lifelong impact for the Gospel,” White said. “As we watch how the Lord is working at Cedarville, we are grateful for the support from friends of the university, and we give thanks to God for the honor of stewarding the resources he has so graciously provided.”
The additional $50 million will go toward building a new residence hall, continuing to construct the academic center which is meant to expand classrooms, and adding scholarships, the university said.
“One of the most exciting aspects of this expansion for me is the dream of adding additional funding for student scholarships,” said White. “If we raise these funds and combine them with other gifts and commitments, we can tackle the affordability challenge for students desiring a biblically based education rather than secular humanism wrapped in liberal agendas fed to them in almost every class and almost every day at secular schools.”
The university’s enrollment has been rapidly growing in the last few years. In the 2022-2023 school year, 5,082 students were enrolled on campus, according to the university. In 2018, the university announced enrollment had surpassed 4,000 for the first time.
In comparison, Wright State university, a state school whose enrollment had been shrinking, had 10,798 total students enrolled this school year, and University of Dayton, a Catholic school who has been growing but now has plans to maintain enrollment, has roughly 12,000 students.
UD is also running a fundraising campaign, aiming for $400 million.
