University of Dayton: $400 million campaign will boost scholarships, academics

The University of Dayton publicly announced its “We Soar” marketing campaign Thursday, aimed at completing a $400 million fundraising campaign, for which it says $325 million has already been donated.
UD says the fundraising dollars will go toward scholarships, hands-on learning and ensuring academic excellence. The project also aims to increase volunteer hours for the university.
“This comprehensive campaign will enable us to enhance how we do our number one job, which is to attract, educate and graduate students who will go out and make a difference in the world,” said university President Eric F. Spina.
University of Dayton officials said they hope to increase their number of volunteer leaders to 2,800. UD held a Day of Service on Wednesday to encourage students to volunteer and engage with the community.
In addition, UD hopes to have 19,250 Flyers join the Front Porch Society. Membership in the Front Porch Society is for those who have made a gift, of any amount, to UD for the last three consecutive fiscal years.
“We are grateful for our generous alumni and friends who have given during the initial stages of this campaign,” said Chris Morrison, vice president of advancement. “Now we’re looking to our Flyer family to continue to be consistent annual donors and engaged volunteers who can help us cross the finish line.”
The university says the money will go to three specific places:
- Scholarships: Creating robust programs to assure access to great students who will benefit from the holistic Catholic, Marianist education and in the process make UD the best version of ourselves.
- Experiential Learning: Expand hands-on learning opportunities for all students on campus, in the community and around the world.
- Academic Excellence: Recruit, retain and invest in great faculty and staff mentors, and innovative programs and research that enrich the student experience.
About the Author