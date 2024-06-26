Artists invited to create new logo for Dayton NATO summit

Submissions can be sent to nato2025@dacc.org and are due by Aug. 9, 2024. Name and contact information should be included.

There are several requirements for the project.

Text in the logo needs to be in English and French; thus, minimum text is recommended.

Take note: “Dayton” is the same in English and French.

Mention of the year rather than specific dates is preferable. Use of the NATO PA monogram is sufficient, rather than adding the words “NATO PA/AP-OTAN” to the design.

The finalized logo must be available in eps, jpg, png formats.

Before selection, the chosen designer will be required to complete a release form for the use of the logo on all materials associated with Dayton 2025.

“For the vast majority of NATO parliamentarians coming to Dayton and the Midwest, their first impression will be from the logo we choose to brand the entire four-day event,” Turner said. “As this will take a community-wide effort to successfully host the NATO PA spring session in Dayton next year, it makes perfect sense to tap into the local, diverse talent we have in the Miami Valley for key elements throughout the planning process.”

For access to the NATO PA monogram and complete branding guidelines, including format, color schemes, etc., please visit: https://publication.nato-pa.int/communication/branding-guidelines/

Questions about logo submission requirements can be sent to nato2025@dacc.org