Arts Alliance envisions $50 million campus at former Wright airplane factory site

The Dayton Performing Arts Alliance envisions building an arts campus at a historic airplane factory in West Dayton, if public funds can be secured for the project.
The project, whose total value is put at $49.6 million, does not yet have matching funds raised or committed, according to a public application to the Dayton Region Priority Development & Advocacy Committee.
“The DPAA is seeking public funds to construct a new Dayton Performing Arts Campus at the Wright factory site off of Third Street in western Dayton,” the alliance says in its application.
Patrick Nugent, the arts alliance’s chief executive, said work has just started.
“We have a long way to go,” Nugent said Friday. “Pulling together public funding for the bricks-and-mortar part of this will be a serious challenge.”
The local committee, sometimes called “PDAC,” annually seeks ideas and projects worthy of lobbying for government funding.
Such a list is helpful when Dayton-area advocates approach legislators with a unified set of priorities, advocates have said.
The arts campus would be found in Dayton, in a U.S. Census tract “representing communities most negatively impacted by the current pandemic, and is an economic, resource and health care disadvantaged region,” the alliance notes in its PDAC application.
“The campus helps DPAA accomplish its vision ‘to transform lives through the power of music and dance,’ and also helps the DPAA better serve the entire Dayton region,” the application says. “Placement of the campus on the western side of Dayton would bring a permanent educational, economic development, and health catalyst to a disadvantaged region.”
The application cites other possible funding sources for the project, including city of Dayton and Montgomery County ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
Other PDAC applications can be found here.
About the Author