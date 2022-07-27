As retirees watch, Congress focuses on Delphi pensions

Sen. Rob Portman, Brown’s Ohio counterpart, is a co-sponsor and supports the bill, Brown noted.

The bill would require the U.S. Treasury to make up the difference between the partial pensions paid by the Pension Benefit Guaranty Corp. — the government-based insurer of last resort for private retirement plans — and what salaried Delphi retirees understood they were always owed, plus interest.

Salaried retirees saw their pensions diminished greatly when the PBGC assumed control of the pensions in 2009, reduced by up to 70% in some cases, all while GM continued to support the pensions of hourly, union-represented Delphi workers.

“All of a sudden the bottom fell out,” Bruce Gump, chair of the Delphi Salaried Retirees Association, said in Brown’s press conference. “The government intervened, and there were choices made that left the salaried (retirees) out.”

Salaried retirees like Gump asked for the same support for their pensions that union members received. The AFL-CIO union recently endorsed the legislation.

“It’s been 13 long years,” Gump said.

The Congressional Budget Office estimated Tuesday that passage of the bill would require $750 million in new outlays from this year to 2027. The Office of Management and Budget tweeted Friday that the Biden administration supports the bill.

Once a large Dayton-area employer owned by General Motors, Delphi is now known as Aptiv PLC, an auto technology company based in Ireland.

Susan Muffley was a Delphi retiree who lived in Russiaville, Ind. She died in 2012 after a battle with pancreatic cancer, according to the DSRA.