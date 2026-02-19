Ashley Flynn case: Husband in jail on suspicion of murder

Ashley Flynn, 37, was shot to death early Monday during what was reported as a home burglary at the couple’s house in the 900 block of Cunningham Court in Tipp City.

Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins announced the charges against Caleb Flynn the same day the couple’s church, the Christian Life Center, announced a celebration of life for Ashley Flynn was scheduled for 4 p.m. Sunday at the church, 3489 Little York Road in Butler Twp.

“The family and community deserve a thorough, professional and compassionate investigation into this very sensitive matter,” Adkins said in a statement released Thursday evening. “As a result of the investigation, probable cause existed to charge Caleb Flynn with the murder of his wife. Due to the ongoing nature of this case, specific investigative details will not be released at this time,” Tipp City Police Chief Greg Adkins stated in a release.

Ashley Flynn was a graduate of Tippecanoe High School and Lee University, a private Christian university in Cleveland, Tennessee. She coached girls volleyball at Tippecanoe Middle School and was a substitute teacher for Tipp City Schools, where she formerly was an elementary school teacher. For the past year she also taught at LifeWise Academy, a nonprofit that provides weekly Bible-based lessons to public school students off campus.

She and her husband were previously staff members of Christian Life Center, where Caleb Flynn had served as a music pastor and worship leader.

Originally from Braham, Minnesota, Caleb Flynn also is a Lee University graduate.

He appeared as a contestant in 2013 the 12th season of “American Idol” reality TV singing competition. During an interview, he shared: “I love my wife more than anything. She is very, very pretty. I love her.”

According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a vice president of sales at Richard D. Smith & Sons Inc., a family-run single source supplier for commercial flooring and worship seats, according to the business website.

He was booked at 5:07 p.m. Thursday into the Miami County Jail. according to online booking records.