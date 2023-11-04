At least 1 in hospital after crash involving sheriff’s office cruiser

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in Dayton Friday evening.

The crash was reported at 7:43 p.m. at the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Riverside Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene as well a few minutes later. Highway patrol dispatchers said that three vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The exact number and extent of injuries is currently unknown. We will update this story with any new information.