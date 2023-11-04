At least 1 in hospital after crash involving sheriff’s office cruiser

Local News
By
0 minutes ago
X

At least one person was taken to the hospital after a crash involving a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office cruiser in Dayton Friday evening.

The crash was reported at 7:43 p.m. at the intersection of Ridge Avenue and Riverside Drive, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records.

ExplorePolice: 2 shot in Xenia trying to stop driver of stolen car after crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene as well a few minutes later. Highway patrol dispatchers said that three vehicles were involved in the crash and at least one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The exact number and extent of injuries is currently unknown. We will update this story with any new information.

In Other News
1
Small plane crashes at Dayton International Airport after nose gear...
2
Artist team, designs revealed for Oregon District mass shooting...
3
Investigation finds Fairborn candidate compliant when receiving federal...
4
NEW DETAILS: Dayton seeks $1M in economic grants for Joby flying taxi...
5
2023 Veterans Day: Dayton-area events to attend

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top