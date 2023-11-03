Police: 2 shot in Xenia trying to stop driver of stolen car after crash

Two men were shot, one multiple times, early Friday when they tried to stop the driver of a stolen car from running away after crashing into several vehicles in Xenia.

Officers from the Xenia Police Division and deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office found the gunshot victims when they responded around 1:35 a.m. to the 200 block of East Second Street to investigate a crash involving multiple vehicles, Xenia police Sgt. Matt Miller said in a release.

The driver crashed a vehicle into several cars and started to leave before two men, ages 51 and 39, tried to stop him.

“When he was confronted by the victims, the suspect pulled a handgun out, shot the two victims and then fled the area,” Miller said.

One man suffered a minor wound to the leg and the other suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

The car involved in the crash and shooting on East Second Street was stolen on Wyoming Drive in Xenia, where police received a report around 4:50 a.m. of a vehicle that was stolen on Wyoming Drive and quickly found it at the Circle K on Progress Drive.

The occupants of the vehicle, men ages 18 and 20, were taken into custody for receiving stolen property.

Although both vehicles were stolen from Wyoming Drive, police said it has not been confirmed whether the two incidents are connected and that both remain under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206, leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623 or email lead investigator detective Chris Reed at creed@cityofxenia.org.