At least 1 injured in Jefferson Twp. house fire

At least one person was injured in a house fire in Jefferson Twp. Wednesday morning.
The fire was reported around 3:19 a.m. in the 5800 block of Pinnacle Road, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Flames were reportedly showing when firefighters arrived at the scene.
Additional information about injuries was not available.
The Red Cross was on the scene Wednesday morning assisting the family.
We’ve reached out to the Jefferson Twp. Fire Department and will update this story as more details are released.
In Other News
1
Yellow Springs drops mask mandate for downtown
2
2 lanes reopen on I-75 south after crash closes highway in Miami Twp.
3
JUST IN: Kettering OKs deal for license plate detection traffic cams...
4
Woolpert adds former Wright-Patterson officer to Ohio team
5
Online tool lets public explore Miami Valley health, income, education...
About the Author