Online tool lets public explore Miami Valley health, income, education data

“So health experts said in order to have a healthy community and healthy people with improved health outcomes, you not only invest in the clinical care, but you also have to provide an appropriate environment for the general public,” Kim said.

Kim said the commission’s goal is for the online assessment to be used by residents who want to learn more about health, and also by policy makers and decision-makers.

The Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission is responsible for transportation planning in Greene, Miami and Montgomery Counties and parts of northern Warren County, as well as regional and environmental planning in the broader region. Since the regional planning commission helps coordinate transportation funding and other projects, Kim said the group also wants this information used by other planners to make decisions.

The assessment is part of the multi-year PLAN4Health – Miami Valley Initiative, to explore how city planning and infrastructure planning can impact health outcomes.

Some examples of the data and findings in the assessment include: