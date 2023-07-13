BreakingNews
First over-the-counter birth control pill gets FDA approval
X

At least 1 injured in Thursday morning shooting in Dayton

Local News
By
18 minutes ago

At least one person was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning in Dayton.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. behind Roosevelt Elementary School at 1923 W. Third St., but Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the shooting occurred in the 1500 block.

A man was shot in the side, arm and leg, according to dispatch. Additional information on his condition was not available.

ExploreWoman reportedly shot in eye in Dayton

It was not clear if a suspect has been identified.

We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.

In Other News
1
Superintendent talks about vision for learning
2
Centerville native named a Fulbright Scholar
3
Most youth would quit vaping if flavors, including menthol, were not...
4
Cost-effective positions may protect Dayton, Wright-Patt intelligence...
5
Medical helicopter called after crash in Darke County

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top