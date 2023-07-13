At least 1 injured in Thursday morning shooting in Dayton

At least one person was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning in Dayton.
The shooting was reported around 1:30 a.m. behind Roosevelt Elementary School at 1923 W. Third St., but Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said the shooting occurred in the 1500 block.
A man was shot in the side, arm and leg, according to dispatch. Additional information on his condition was not available.
It was not clear if a suspect has been identified.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is released.
In Other News
About the Author