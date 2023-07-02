X

At least 1 person injured in Miami Twp. crash

A car with four occupants and a motorcycle were involved in a crash in Miami Twp. early Sunday morning.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was dispatched on reports of a crash on Interstate 70 near I-675 around 12:38 a.m., according to OSHP.

Four occupants were in one vehicle while one person was on the motorcycle, the patrol said. The motorcyclist was injured and taken to Kettering Health, and that person’s condition is unknown.

It is unknown if any of the four occupants were taken to a local hospital for injuries.

Additional information on what led up to the crash is not yet available.

We will update as we learn more.

