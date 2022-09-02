At least 2 school buses involved in crash on I-70 exit ramp in Englewood

At least two school buses were involved in a crash on the Interstate 70 West exit ramp to Hoke Road in Englewood Friday morning.
Initial reports indicated there may be minor injuries. At least one of the buses was evacuating students.
The I-70 W exit ramp to Hoke Road is closed, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
We’re working to learn more and will update this story as details are available.
