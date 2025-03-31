At least 3 tornadoes touch down in Butler, Warren counties

At least three tornadoes touched down Sunday night during strong storms in Butler and Warren counties.
All three are rated EF0, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. An EF0 tornado is the lowest rating on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, with top wind speeds between 65 and 85 mph.
One of the tornadoes touched down in St. Clair Twp. north of the village of New Miami in Butler County.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
The second touched down near the village of Corwin south of Waynesville in Warren County.
The third tornado touched down near West Chester Twp. in Butler County and continued east across Warren County to just west of Morrow, according to the NWS.
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
Credit: Nick Graham
The storm survey team is still assessing the path length of the tornadoes, which will be provided later, the NWS said.
