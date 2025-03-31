At least 3 tornadoes touch down in Butler, Warren counties

One of the tornadoes touched down in St. Clair Twp. north of the village of New Miami in Butler County.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

The second touched down near the village of Corwin south of Waynesville in Warren County.

The third tornado touched down near West Chester Twp. in Butler County and continued east across Warren County to just west of Morrow, according to the NWS.

The storm survey team is still assessing the path length of the tornadoes, which will be provided later, the NWS said.