At least 4 people injured from multi-vehicle crash in Vandalia

At least four people were injured today in a multi-vehicle crash in Vandalia.

Crews were dispatched around 11:08 a.m. at the 8400 block of South Brown School Road on reports of a four-vehicle crash, the Vandalia Police Department said.

Three people were sent to Miami Valley Hospital with critical life threatening injuries, according to the Vandalia Fire Department. One person was treated at the scene with minor injuries.

Police said that according to witnesses, a vehicle was speeding and passed on the dotted yellow line, passed two cars and hit a pick-up truck head on.

Two others cars were involved and they are still investigating the crash, police said.

Road closures between South Brown school Road between Waldsmith and Palomino is anticipated for most of the afternoon.