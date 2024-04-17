At least one dead after crash involving motorcycle, semi in Dayton

At least one person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Dayton Police Department on social media, the crash closed Needmore Road in between Hollywood Boulevard and Webster Street in Dayton starting around 2:30 p.m.

The road reopened by about 5 p.m., and DPD said that their Traffic Services unit was investigating.

We have reached out for more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area.

