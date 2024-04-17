At least one dead after crash involving motorcycle, semi in Dayton

At least one person has died after a crash involving a motorcycle and a semi truck Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Dayton Police Department on social media, the crash closed Needmore Road in between Hollywood Boulevard and Webster Street in Dayton starting around 2:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Needmore Road has reopened. DPD's Traffic Services unit is investigating the fatal crash involving a motorcycle and semi truck. https://t.co/NOEEnWmOCV— Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) April 16, 2024
The road reopened by about 5 p.m., and DPD said that their Traffic Services unit was investigating.
We have reached out for more and will update this story with any new information.
In Other News
1
Vandalia schools sue city government for millions; sides spar in public...
2
At least 1 injured in motorcycle crash in Beavercreek
3
Judge temporarily blocks Ohio ban on gender-affirming care for trans...
4
Foodbank getting $10K from Family Dollar overcharging settlement
5
UPDATE: Missing Preble County woman found safe
About the Author